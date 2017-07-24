‘This is the wrong place for seniors housing:’ Summerland development faces push-back

The pushback isn’t going away. A group of Summerland residents have banded together in an effort to oppose a senior housing complex proposed for a 14-acre site perched above Okanagan Lake.

“About 2,800 people have now signed the petition,” said Doug Wahl, who lives near the proposed site.

The $125-million project is being pitched by the Surrey-based Lark Group.

The plan includes 412 units with a mix of market housing, independent, and assisted living.

The project also includes a recreational facility, outdoor swimming pool, restaurant, beauty salon, library and movie theatre.

“It’s affordable housing, affordable seniors housing, it’s subsidized housing, that’s what seniors need,” said concerned resident Diana Smith.

Other residents feared the project would pollute the groundwater source that supplies the Summerland Trout Hatchery.

The hatchery, which is the oldest in B.C., depends on an aquifer located directly underneath the proposed site.

“This project has put the future security of the water supply for the fish hatchery in jeopardy,” Wahl said.

The developer said there will be no impact on the hatchery but it’s agreed to develop a backup water source just in case.

“The development itself will be designing and building and providing to the District of Summerland a deep water lake intake that can be used for the hatchery should they need it,” said Malek Tawashy , project development manager at Lark Group.

The developer insisted it has widespread support from the public.

It’s also pushing for a speedier approval process.

At an upcoming council meeting, a representative will ask for a public hearing to be held in 10 days.

The residents who spoke to Global News said not so fast.

“We’d like to have a public hearing preferably outside of the summer months so more people can attend,” Wahl said.

No word on when a final decision could be made.