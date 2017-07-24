Mounties searching for convicted killer who walked away from B.C. psychiatric hospital

Coquitlam RCMP is warning the public to be on the lookout for a convicted killer deemed “criminally insane” who walked away from a psychiatric hospital.

Fifty-four-year-old Terrance Scott Giesbrecht was last seen at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm, on Friday, and investigators said he may have left the Lower Mainland.

In 2004, Giesbrecht beat two men to death with a claw hammer in Fort St. John. He was found guilty of second-degree murder two years later, but found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

An RCMP release did not say how or why Giesbrecht managed to leave the hospital, but did add that he could be a danger to himself or someone else without his medication.

It’s not the first time that Giesbrecht has disappeared from Colony Farm.

Back in 2009, he left the facility with permission but failed to return by curfew. He was arrested two days later.

Police warned at the time that he had the potential to be violent.

A review board that same year found Giesbrecht continued to maintain a belief that the U.S. military was altering the solar system’s electromagnetic field, and that the 2004 killings had been regrettable but were necessary to prevent further world catastrophe.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hosptial houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders, including Allan Schoenborn, who murdered his three children in Merritt and was found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Others in custody there have been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Police described Giesbrecht as Caucasian, standing six-foot two and weighing 260 pounds with short brown hair that may be shaved.

He walks with a noticeable limp, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black leather jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees Giesbrecht is asked to call 911, and warned not to approach him.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2017-22507.