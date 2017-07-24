Public intoxication, open liquor complaints on Saskatoon sandbars

Numerous complaints were received by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) this past weekend regarding public intoxication and open liquor along the riverbank.

In a public service advisory issued on Monday, police are reminding people that alcoholic beverages are prohibited on beaches and sandbars.

SPS said officers have a zero-tolerance policy when dealing with these situations and will ticket people accordingly.

The public service advisory asks people to abide by the law while enjoying the South Saskatchewan River and dispose of any garbage appropriately.