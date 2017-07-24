Canada
July 24, 2017 7:38 pm
Updated: July 24, 2017 7:42 pm

Public intoxication, open liquor complaints on Saskatoon sandbars

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police issue public service advisory after receiving numerous complaints about open liquor along the Saskatoon riverbanks.

File / Global News
A A

Numerous complaints were received by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) this past weekend regarding public intoxication and open liquor along the riverbank.

In a public service advisory issued on Monday, police are reminding people that alcoholic beverages are prohibited on beaches and sandbars.

READ MORE: RCMP politely urge country music festivalgoers to dance ‘while wearing clothing’

SPS said officers have a zero-tolerance policy when dealing with these situations and will ticket people accordingly.

The public service advisory asks people to abide by the law while enjoying the South Saskatchewan River and dispose of any garbage appropriately.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Open Liquor
Public Intoxication
Public Service Advisory
River
Riverbank
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
South Saskatchewan River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News