Sports
July 24, 2017 7:40 pm

U15 Canada Basketball National Championships underway in Regina

By Video Journalist  Global News

Under 15 Boys and Girls play to become national basketball champions.

Global News
A A

The Canada Basketball Under 15 National Championship started Monday in Regina at the University.

The tournament features the best U15 boys and girls team from nine provinces, all vying for the national championship title.

Both Saskatchewan teams play their first game on Monday at 6 p.m.  The tournament will last all week, until Saturday, July 29th.

Scores will be updated on the 15U Nationals website.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Basketball
Basketball Under 15 National Championship
U15 Basketball

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News