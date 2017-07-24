U15 Canada Basketball National Championships underway in Regina
The Canada Basketball Under 15 National Championship started Monday in Regina at the University.
The tournament features the best U15 boys and girls team from nine provinces, all vying for the national championship title.
Both Saskatchewan teams play their first game on Monday at 6 p.m. The tournament will last all week, until Saturday, July 29th.
Scores will be updated on the 15U Nationals website.
