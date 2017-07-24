Son of Oakville woman allegedly injured in hit-and-run asks driver to turn themselves in

The son of an alleged hit-and-run victim in Oakville is asking the community to keep its eyes peeled.

On Friday, Blake Talbot posted a now-viral message on his Facebook page detailing how his mother, Stacey Talbot, was allegedly sideswiped by a white two-door car that day while riding in the bike lane on Nottinghill Gate at Pilgrims Way, near Dorval Drive and Upper Middle Road West.

“My mom has some bad scrapes, a broken nose and many other injuries,” the post read.

“She will be OK and hopefully recoveries (sic) quickly.”

Three days later, there’s still a mark at the scene where the blood from Stacey’s face hasn’t been completely washed away.

“The foam base of the helmet literally cracked,” said Blake while visiting the scene, showing the scuffed and cracked white helmet to Global News.

“If she wasn’t wearing (the helmet), it probably would have killed her.”

While most of Stacey Talbot’s injuries are relatively minor, doctors did find reason for at least minor concern after a CAT scan Friday night.

“They saw a small bleed in her brain,” said Blake. “They’re waiting for a neurologist … to do an MRI.”

That MRI was conducted Monday, but the results are still unknown.

Speaking to Global News from her hospital bed at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Stacey doesn’t sound too worried. In fact, she said she is just relieved to know that her bike, aside from a few scratches, is actually still in pretty good shape. It gives her something to look forward to when she gets out.

“Once they looked [the bike] over and made sure everything is good or fixed on it, I’ll be back on my bike… with a new helmet though. The helmet pretty much saved me.”

Asked if she had anything to say to the person who allegedly sideswiped her, Stacey said “it’s possible that they didn’t even realize they did it. Everybody makes mistakes.”

“But it just would’ve been good if they had stopped,” she added.

Blake Talbot is a little less forgiving though. He urged the suspect to “turn yourself in.”

Police said they are investigating the incident, but don’t have many leads to work with at this point.