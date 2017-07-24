Aylmer-based ethanol plant to double production with $120M expansion

A $120-million expansion means an ethanol plant in Aylmer will double its production capacity, and hire for 25 new high skilled jobs.

Ontario’s Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault toured the IGPC Ethanol Incorporated Plant Monday, as employees and political representatives gathered to celebrate the achievement.

“The construction jobs are going to be fantastic for the area,” Thibeault explained, noting the number of permanent jobs IGPC will be trying to fill once the expansion is complete.

“Forty-per cent of our fossil fuel usage right now is transportation. If we can knock down our [green house gases] by utilizing more ethanol, that is a bonus and a benefit for those of us who are battling climate change,” he said, calling ethanol a valuable source of renewable energy.

Gas companies in Ontario are required to have at least five per cent ethanol blended in their fuel, in an effort to reduce green house gases, carbon monoxide, and other toxic substances.

Thibeault said he’s been talking with provincial counterparts across the country about implementing a Canadian standard for ethanol-blended gasoline, which could raise the current provincial requirement.

“That increase will not only help us with reducing our carbon but also create more jobs for us here right in Aylmer. You’ve got not only a provincial leader but a national leader in terms of ethanol creation at this location.”

The announcement comes on the heels of significant job loss in the green energy sector in Tillsonburg. Just last week, Siemens Wind Power told more than 300 employees they’d be shutting down turbine blade production by early 2018.

“Siemens’ decision was a business decision based on the size of the blade of the turbine blades they were able to build there,” Thibeault explained.

“Technology has allowed for the advancement of larger blades to be built, and for them — that was a significant investment that they would have to make in that facility.”

Thibeault said the decision was “disappointing” but added it wasn’t reflective of the kind of growth happening in the green energy sector which employs more than 42,000 people in the province.

“We’re going to continue to see growth in this sector because that is the way of the future.”