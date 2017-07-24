Prince Albert police seek help finding missing 25-year-old man
Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man.
Mason Simonot, 25, was reported missing by family on July 17 in the northern Saskatchewan city.
Police said family had not heard from him in a couple weeks and are concerned for his well-being.
Simonot is described as five-foot 10, slim, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.
