Prince Albert police seek help finding missing 25-year-old man

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man.

Mason Simonot, 25, was reported missing by family on July 17 in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Police said family had not heard from him in a couple weeks and are concerned for his well-being.

Simonot is described as five-foot 10, slim, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.