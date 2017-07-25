COMMENTARY: Hamilton growth needs to be managed, including waterfalls

Over a decade ago, Hamilton started to promote itself as the ‘city of waterfalls’.

During that time, the city was looking at anything and everything to climb out of a slump it had been in since the industrial core lost its prominence in the years before, taking with it, jobs and prosperity.

Fast forward to today and Hamilton is rejuvenated and reinventing itself as a vibrant city many are now flocking to for opportunity and growth.

Many of the seeds planted years ago are now taking root.

As a result, the city of waterfalls, which no one knew about, is now an attraction for thousands every year.

And the party is growing.

With that influx comes more abuse of the area and the reality of the natural dangers surrounding waterfalls.

However, like with any success, comes the responsibility to manage it effectively.

That’s what is required for Albion Falls and the other area natural attractions.

Gone are the days when you could wander as you wish without consequences.

What is needed now is a plan to operate these resources for the Hamilton we now live in, not the Hamilton of the past we were trying so desperately to change.

Change is good, but it does not come without consequences that need to be addressed.

The waterfalls are no different.