Man sentenced to 9-years after sexual assault

The man who sexually assaulted a woman in the back alley of Hotel Saskatchewan has been given 9-year prison sentence.

Kenton Arnold Desjarlais who was HIV-positive at the time of the attack pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault in May.

Kenton Desjarlais choked and sexually assaulted a 28-year-old Regina woman. Today is his sentencing. #yqr #skcourt pic.twitter.com/V0urhtpvhQ — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 24, 2017

On May 16, 2015 the 28-year-old victim was walking in an alley behind Hotel Saskatchewan on May 16th, near Cornwall Street and Victoria Avenue, when a man approached her on his mountain bike.

It was reported that Desjarlais attacked her, choked her until she fell unconscious, and then sexually assaulted her.

In June of 2015 Desjarlais was also charged with two counts of sexual assault.