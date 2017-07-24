Manitoba RCMP pull over lawn mower, impaired driving charges laid

An unusual traffic stop in Headingley ended with an impaired driving charge.

A lawn mower was spotted driving on Bridge Street in the RM at 1:52 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP posted pictures of the incident on Facebook with a post detailing it.

“(He) was giving his 39 year old female passenger a ride to get cigarettes at a nearby gas station, and felt he was being “responsible” by not driving a car,” the RCMP posted.

A 41 year old man was arrested and is facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP also reminded people “in Canada it is illegal to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drug.”