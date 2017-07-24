Manitoba RCMP pull over lawn mower, impaired driving charges laid
A A
An unusual traffic stop in Headingley ended with an impaired driving charge.
A lawn mower was spotted driving on Bridge Street in the RM at 1:52 a.m. Saturday.
RCMP posted pictures of the incident on Facebook with a post detailing it.
“(He) was giving his 39 year old female passenger a ride to get cigarettes at a nearby gas station, and felt he was being “responsible” by not driving a car,” the RCMP posted.
A 41 year old man was arrested and is facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
RCMP also reminded people “in Canada it is illegal to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drug.”
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.