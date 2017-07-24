Blogs
July 24, 2017 7:45 pm
Updated: July 25, 2017 2:49 pm

John Oakley Show – Monday July 24, 2017

By

An RCMP officer is silhouetted against a Canadian flag during a special Canada Day citizenship ceremony in West Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Welcome back to another weekday. Your one stop look at the Monday edition of the John Oakley show includes, hate crime charges again K Johnston, Sears and more topics worthy of discussion.

 

READ MORE: Kevin J. Johnston, Mississauga website operator, charged with hate crimes

 

 

READ MORE: #BoycottSearsCanada doesn’t help Sears workers who still have jobs, experts warn

 

Topics worthy of discussion

Vince Gasparro and Karlene Nation duke it out over polygamy, citizen responsibilities, and transgender prisoners

