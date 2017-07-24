Civilian member of Edmonton Police Service charged with child porn offences sentenced

In April, police searched a home in southeast Edmonton, seizing a number of computers and electronic devices and arresting the suspect.

Aaron Rothwell, 41, was charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

EPS Insp. Carlos Cardoso said Rothwell was an IT specialist who worked in the service’s training centre. He did not have any interaction with the public, ALERT said. He had been with the EPS for about nine years and was suspended without pay when he was arrested. EPS confirmed he was terminated on April 18.

On Friday, Rothwell pleaded guilty to arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child. The charges of making child pornography and distributing child pornography were withdrawn.

Rothwell was given a $200 fine and was sentenced to 15 months in jail and two years probation.

Details of his probation order include having to report to a supervisor regularly, having his place of residence approved by the supervisor, attending whatever counselling or treatment the supervisor dictates, not using or possessing any electronic device that can send or receive telecommunications of any kind, and not having access to internet at home or through any device.