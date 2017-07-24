Tasha Kheiriddin Monday July 24th, 2017

Happy Monday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 24th

The Study Guide for the Canadian Citizenship Exam is Being Revised

Michelle Rempel, Member of Parliament for Calgary Nose Hill, and Official Opposition Critic for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship talks about the conspicuous removal of passages describing barbaric cultural practices

Florida teens who mocked drowning man and video-taped his demise will face charges

Joseph A. Neuberger, AM640 legal analyst and criminal defense lawyer with Neuberger & Partners says that in Canada there’s currently no law to compel people to render assistance. In certain American states, there are laws that compel some form of action that Neuberger describes as making good sense.

When it comes to parking in bike lanes, delivery vehicles are overwhelmingly the culprit

Toronto parking enforcement officer, employed by Toronto Police Services, Kyle Ashley says while automobiles have air bags, bicycles do not, and that to park in a bike lane or on the sidewalk is an affront and a hazard to the vulnerable.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.