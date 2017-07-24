Police and firefighters on scene at Portage and Main after man climbs building
WINNIPEG – Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene behind a building at Portage and Main for what appears to be a man trapped after trying to climb its exterior.
Police said the call came in as a ‘dangerous’ situation at 333 Main Street, which is MTS Place.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
The right lane of Portage Ave. eastbound is closed.
