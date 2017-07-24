Global News
July 24, 2017 2:31 pm

Police and firefighters on scene at Portage and Main after man climbs building

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News
Police and firefighters have been called to 333 Main Street after reports a man tried to climb the building.

Police and firefighters have been called to 333 Main Street after reports a man tried to climb the building.

Tamara Forlanski/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene behind a building at Portage and Main for what appears to be a man trapped after trying to climb its exterior.

Police said the call came in as a ‘dangerous’ situation at 333 Main Street, which is MTS Place.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The right lane of Portage Ave. eastbound is closed.

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News