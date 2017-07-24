Ontario man, woman charged by Nova Scotia RCMP for drug trafficking, possession

A 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Ontario are facing drug possession and trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they stopped the vehicle on Highway 104 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. On inspection, they found unstamped tobacco in the vehicle and performed a vehicle search.

The search turned up an additional five pounds of marijuana, some drug paraphernalia and a number of individually wrapped homemade candies believed to contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

READ MORE: 11 charged after Halifax police raid 3 properties, seizing marijuana, cannabis resin

Police arrested the pair without incident.

Both were released later but are scheduled to appear Sept. 25 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court to face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and trafficking of a controlled substance.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.