Crime
July 24, 2017 2:17 pm

London police investigate spray paint vandalism spree in Old North

By News Announcer  AM980
The vandalism took place in the Old North area of London, Ont.

The vandalism took place in the Old North area of London, Ont.

via the London Police Service
A A

The London Police Service is investigating a spray paint vandalism spree in Old North that resulted in damage to one trailer, two pieces of construction equipment, 15 residences and 16 vehicles.

READ MORE: London vegan drive-thru vandalized with ‘I (heart) meat’ graffiti

According to police, a construction trailer at St. George Street and Bridport Street was broken into sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect or suspects removed several cans of spray paint and proceeded to vandalize the neighbourhood, resulting in thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

READ MORE: London police charge 2 teen boys in hateful graffiti investigation

The Street Crime Unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
London Police
london vandalism
old north
old north london
spray paint
spray paint vandalism
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News