London police investigate spray paint vandalism spree in Old North
The London Police Service is investigating a spray paint vandalism spree in Old North that resulted in damage to one trailer, two pieces of construction equipment, 15 residences and 16 vehicles.
According to police, a construction trailer at St. George Street and Bridport Street was broken into sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
The suspect or suspects removed several cans of spray paint and proceeded to vandalize the neighbourhood, resulting in thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
The Street Crime Unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
