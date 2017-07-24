London police investigate spray paint vandalism spree in Old North

The London Police Service is investigating a spray paint vandalism spree in Old North that resulted in damage to one trailer, two pieces of construction equipment, 15 residences and 16 vehicles.

READ MORE: London vegan drive-thru vandalized with ‘I (heart) meat’ graffiti

According to police, a construction trailer at St. George Street and Bridport Street was broken into sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect or suspects removed several cans of spray paint and proceeded to vandalize the neighbourhood, resulting in thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

READ MORE: London police charge 2 teen boys in hateful graffiti investigation

The Street Crime Unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).