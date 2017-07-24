Teenage driver arrested after live streaming fatal crash on Instagram

A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was live streaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California.

After a gap in the live stream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

She also says she will go to prison but doesn’t care.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.

It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that Sanchez was live streaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.

The station says the live stream was recorded by someone who viewed it.

Authorities did not know if Sanchez has an attorney.

The CHP is examining the video as part of its investigation.