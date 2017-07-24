Shots fired in attempted home invasion in Red Deer apartment complex

Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public for help as they investigate an attempted home invasion in Riverside Meadows on Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of 53 Avenue and 58 Street just before 3 a.m.

According to RCMP, two men wearing bandanas tried unsuccessfully to break into an apartment in the building.

Witnesses described hearing between seven and nine gunshots and seeing two vehicles with two occupants each speeding from the area, while another man, who was potentially armed with a handgun, ran off on foot.

Although no one has come forward to report being injured, RCMP did recover numerous shell casings in the area. They also found a bullet hole in the bumper of a car parked nearby, and a bullet lodged in the screen door of one of the apartments.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said they believe the attack was targeted.

“If you know the offenders responsible or have information about this dangerous incident, police are urging you to come forward immediately,” Staff-Sgt. Jeff McBeth said.

“These suspects made a series of incredibly reckless choices with no regard for the safety of innocent bystanders, and we’re asking for your help to get these offenders and their guns off the street.”

The suspects who attempted to get inside the apartment are described as thin and wearing all black clothing. RCMP said one was approximately 5’9” tall and the other was around 5’11” tall.

The vehicles are described as a black SUV crossover and a grey four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.