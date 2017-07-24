CPR instructor goes into cardiac arrest, students save him

A 77-year-old CPR instructor from England is lucky to be alive — thanks to his students.

David Knowles, who is a St. John Ambulance volunteer, was teaching a first aid course to his church group a couple of months ago when he started to feel dizzy and weak.

He then instructed his students, who thought he was role playing, on what to do before he passed out, according to BBC News.

“I had just started my lecture and we were talking about cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” Knowles told BBC News.

“The more senior members of the group had asked for a demonstration… she thought I was role playing, but I told her it was real and that I was going to lose consciousness.”

Knowles went into cardiac arrest. His students called 911 and gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The retired nurse said if it wasn’t for the students, he probably would have died.

He was put into a medically-induced coma, and five weeks later is making “excellent progress” at his home in England, according to the BBC.

