Lakefield, Ont., man charged after armed robbery of gas station
A A
A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing several charges after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint.
Police say a man went into the Lakefield business on Sunday, July 23, wearing a mask and carrying a gun.
The suspect made off with cash and left the area in a vehicle. Police searched the area and found the suspect and his vehicle at a Coyle Crescent address.
READ MORE: Two men wanted after robbing Strathmore 7-Eleven gas station at gunpoint
Jason Nichols, 42, is facing several weapons charges and was held in custody.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.