Lakefield, Ont., man charged after armed robbery of gas station

A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing several charges after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say a man went into the Lakefield business on Sunday, July 23, wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

The suspect made off with cash and left the area in a vehicle. Police searched the area and found the suspect and his vehicle at a Coyle Crescent address.

Jason Nichols, 42, is facing several weapons charges and was held in custody.