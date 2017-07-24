Woman faces several charges after police chase in Peterborough

A woman has been charged with a list of offences after a pursuit through the north end of Peterborough, Ont.

Police say they tried to stop a Jeep Wrangler for a routine traffic check on Thursday, July 20 at 11 p.m. Officers say the vehicle initially stopped but moments later sped off.

Police pursued the vehicle along Fairbairn Street at speeds of up to 100 km/h (twice the posted speed limit) until the vehicle was blocked in by police and came to a stop. The Jeep pushed through the blockade, hitting a police cruiser and sped off again, according to officers at the scene. Police say they called off the chase because it was in a public area.

Sage Bartman, 21, of McDonnel Street in Peterborough, is charged with fleeing police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaking a court order.

She was held in custody with a court date of July 28.