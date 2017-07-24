World
July 24, 2017 11:42 am

4 dead, 10 injured after nightclub shooting on Paraguay-Brazil border

By Staff The Associated Press

Four people are dead and 10 others wounded after a nightclub shooting near Brazil.

Police in Paraguay say a shooting at a nightclub near Brazil has left four Brazilian citizens dead and 10 people wounded.

The incident took place early Monday in the northeastern city of Pedro Juan Caballero at a launch party for the After Office club.

Police Chief Walter Gomez says witnesses report two attackers showed up in a car and opened fire.

Officer Lucio Caballero says two men and two women died. The unknown assailants fled.

Pedro Juan Caballero is the capital of Amambay department, about 600 kilometres north of Asuncion.

It is separated by just a street from Ponta Pora, the third largest city in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state.

