Sunwing announces service to Cayo Coco from London

We’re in the middle of summer, but news from Sunwing may just inspire you to think about your winter travel plans.

The company announced Monday that it plans to launch a new flight service to Cayo Coco, Cuba from London, Ont. Sunwing says flights will run on Wednesdays beginning on Dec. 20, 2017 through to March 28, 2018.

President and CEO of the London International Airport Mike Seabrook said in a statement that Cayo Coco is always high on the list of southern destinations when they survey vacationers from the London area.

“This Cuban destination coupled with the excellent service that we have come to expect from Sunwing should make this new flight a complete success,” Seabrook added.

With the addition of service to Cayo Coco, Sunwing says it now offers flights from London to three destinations in Cuba and Jamaica.