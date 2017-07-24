TSB set to release report on fatal capsizing of New Brunswick fishing boat

The Transportation Safety Board will release the results this week of its investigation into the fatal capsizing of a fishing vessel off New Brunswick last year.

Two fishermen died and another man was taken to hospital after a fishing boat capsized in June 2016 off the Miller Brook wharf near Salmon Beach, about 10 kilometres from downtown Bathurst.

The RCMP said it appeared fishing gear was snared at the bottom of the bay and a wave overturned the boat.

Federal investigators will release their report on Thursday in Moncton.