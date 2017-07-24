The Stafford Show – Monday, July 24th, 2017
Stuck in a meeting and couldn’t tune into The Stafford Show this morning on AM640? Here’s what you missed:
Canada Post has the most infractions for parking in bike lanes, city enforcement officer says
Stafford asks callers in the courier business if they’re expected to pay for parking tickets or if the company covers the bill.
30% of older people on casino bus tours are problem gamblers, study says
Stafford asks callers if they know a senior with a gambling problem and what we can do to help them.
Boulevard-mowing battle heats up again as Winnipeg man summoned back into court
Stafford asks callers if they’ve lived on a corner lot and got stuck cutting the boulevard.
Listen to The Stafford Show live, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.