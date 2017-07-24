Nova Scotia RCMP investigating suspected drowning in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspected drowning at Port Hood Beach.

According to police, a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman had been swimming in the ocean on Saturday, when they required assistance to get back to shore.

The woman was brought safely back to shore while the man, after several attempts at resuscitation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the woman was later transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia Lifeguard Services, Emergency Health Services, and local first responders attended the scene.

Officers are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.