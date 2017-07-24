Desperate elephants rescued by Sri Lankan navy, divers after being swept out to sea

Two wild elephants were rescued on Sunday in deep waters after being swept out to sea by strong currents off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

A joint rescue mission by the country’s navy and wildlife officials took about five hours, with the pair being towed safely back to shore using long ropes tied around their bodies.

A team of naval divers were deployed for the rescue, as well as three more fast attack craft, after the mammals were initially spotted out at sea by an inshore patrol craft on a routine sea patrol.

Two weeks ago, the Sri Lankan navy rescued another elephant in a similar position about eight nautical miles off the country’s northeast.