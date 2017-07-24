Londoners pack Wonderland Gardens for first-ever RBC Run with Pride
Nearly 200 Londoners laced up to show their pride over the weekend.
The inaugural RBC Run with Pride was held at Wonderland Gardens on Sunday as part of the Pride London Festival.
Runners and walkers took on the one- and five-kilometre courses with proceeds from the event going to Family Service Thames Valley and Pride London Festival.
The run is just part of a full lineup of events and activities planned for the festival.
More information can be found at pridelondon.ca.
Festivities will be capped off with the 23rd annual London Pride Parade on Sunday, July 30.
