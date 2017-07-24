Surrey B.C. RCMP investigate shooting in Newton

Surrey RCMP are investigating after gunfire erupted between what’s believed to have been a black SUV and a silver Acura in Newton Sunday night.

Police think the vehicles then fled the scene.

It happened at around 9 p.m., near 122nd Street at 78th Avenue.

Mounties say they haven’t been able to locate any potential victims, and no homes or vehicles in the area were struck by stray bullets.

They think the incident was targeted.

Police ask anybody with any information to either call the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.