RCMP call off search for Australian hiker missing in B.C., family says

The RCMP have called off the search for the Australian woman who went missing in the wilderness near Agassiz, B.C. just over two weeks ago, according to her family.

Sophie Dowsley, 34, and her boyfriend Gregory Tiffin were last spotted in Harrison Hot Springs in the Fraser Valley on July 8. Tiffin’s body was recovered 10 days later.

But the RCMP called off the search early Sunday morning on the basis that there were no more conceivable areas left to search, Dowsley’s brother Jamie said in a Facebook post.

He added that some of his sister’s personal items were found below a waterfall.

“After visiting this area and gaining an understanding of the terrain and conditions, our family fully accept this decision,” Jamie Dowsley wrote. “The water search will resume when nature allows. We understand that Sophie may never be found.”

He added that the Dowsley family were grateful to the RCMP, emergency response teams, divers, police dog unit and volunteer rescuers for their efforts.

“We acknowledge that this is one of the most dangerous search and recovery operations that you have ever conducted. Every day you put your lives at risk to find Sophie and we thank you for that.”

The RCMP are yet to comment.

