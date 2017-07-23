Araxi Restaurant’s Executive Chef James Walt shows off a simple, Italian recipe: Peperonata with buffalo mozzarella.

Combining different types of bell peppers, with garlic and shallots, he serves up a dish that could be the perfect appetizer or salad for a summer meal.

“Nothing says summer to me like this dish,” Walt said.

Peperonata keeps well for three to four days and tastes better the day after it’s made. You can serve it with some crusty bread and a quality buffalo mozzarella.

This soft cheese can be found in most deli counters, cheese shops or Italian grocery stores.

Serves: four to six as part of an appetizer platter

Ingredients

1/3 cup + 3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

6 shallots, thinly-sliced

2 cloves of garlic, thinly-sliced

3 large bell peppers (1 red, 1 yellow, 1 orange), seeds removed, thinly-sliced

1/2 cup sherry vinegar

1/4 cup raisins, soaked in warm water until plump, then strained

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

Sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

10 mint leaves, very thinly-sliced

5 balls buffalo mozzarella, each 4 to 5 oz, cut into quarters

2 Tbsp balsamic crema or balsamic vinegar

2 sprigs fresh mint, for garnish

Cooking instructions

Heat the 1/3 cup olive oil in a medium saucepan on medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until soften and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the peppers and cook until softened, 8 to 10 minutes, then add the vinegar, raisins and sugar. Cook until the vinegar has evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes, the remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

Once the peperonata has cooled, fold in the pine nuts and mint. Mix thoroughly and check the seasoning. Arrange the peperonata on a serving platter.

Place the buffalo mozzarella on the peppers, drizzle with the 3 Tbsp olive oil and the balsamic crema (or balsamic vinegar), and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with some fresh mint leaves and serve.