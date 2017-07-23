Tornado watch issued near Edmonton Sunday afternoon

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for areas south and east of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

A tornado watch means “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” the weather agency said.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

The alert was sent out at 3:45 p.m. and included Leduc County, Strathcona County and Red Deer County.

For a complete and up-to-date list of warnings, watches and areas they affect, visit Environment Canada’s website.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

