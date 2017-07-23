Camrose county
July 23, 2017 5:44 pm

Body of 25-year-old man recovered from Camrose pond

The Camrose County Nature Conservation Centre.

The body of a young man who was last seen in the water Saturday night was pulled from the Camrose County Nature Conservation pond Sunday morning.

Camrose RCMP were called at 8 p.m. Saturday after reports a 25-year-old man was in the water.

Several agencies helped search for the man but couldn’t find him.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, he was found dead in the pond by an underwater dive team and his body was recovered.

An autopsy has been scheduled but RCMP said preliminary investigation doesn’t indicate anything suspicious in the death.

The man was from Camrose but his name is not being released.

The conservation centre is about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

