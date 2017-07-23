SaskTel Centre issues traffic advisory for Ed Sheeran concert

SaskTel Centre is suggesting a few options for Ed Sheeran fans to get to the venue in time for his big show on Sunday.

More than 12,000 fans are expected to attend the British singer’s concert in Saskatoon. Doors open at 6 p.m. CT and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

SaskTel Centre recommends that fans car pool and follow directions from traffic control personnel for faster and safer commutes to and from the venue.

Shuttle buses are also available for a $5 round-trip fee, except from the downtown terminal, where regular Saskatoon Transit fares apply.

Bus service starts at 5:45 p.m. with continuous service until 7:15 p.m.

Lawson Heights mall – (pick-up on Primrose Drive);

The Centre mall – (pick-up in Co-op Parking Lot, N.W. Corner near Co-op gas bar);

Market Mall – (pick-up on Preston Avenue);

Confederation Mall – (pick-up North end, Safeway Parking Lot); and

Downtown bus mall (Bay condos on 23rd Street at 2nd Avenue).

After the show, departing buses will be located in front of the Rock 102 main entrance at SaskTel Centre.