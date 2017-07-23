Kingston Clippers welcome thousands to annual tournament

The 27th Annual Boys Ambassador Cup hit Kingston fields this weekend.

Combined with the girls’ tournament that took place a few weeks ago, the competitive gathering brings more than 2000 families to town.

This weekend, Kingston boys of all ages competed against 129 other teams from across the province.

Kingston Clippers general manager Ian Stuart says the tournament is a popular one for Ontario’s players and brings more than just soccer to the community.

“The Ambassador Cup is a very popular tournament,” he said. “We have a lot of repeat teams who come year after year.

“We also are very proud of the fact that we attract so many people to the City of Kingston,” he added. “It’s a great benefit to our sponsors, and the community.”