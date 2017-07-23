Zucchini race draws dozens to Kingston farmers’ market

The Memorial Centre Farmers’ Market played host this weekend to the very popular Zucchini 500 — a race featuring cars made with the vegetable.

The tongue-in-cheek event began four years ago when organizers of the local market thought it might be a fun addition to the market.

Fast-forward to this year, which saw the biggest attendance yet.

The event began with kids and adults picking out their own zucchini from the many local vendors.

READ MORE: Kingston Axemen prepare for the World Fastball Championships next month in Michigan

Co-organizer Sarah Whalen Downes points out that is the only cost to participate in the fun activity.

“We ask that you go and buy your zucchini at the market to support our local farmers,” she said. “Other than that — the car-making kits, the race itself — everything is free. It’s a free event for all ages.”

Attendees then got to design and decorate their very own zucchini car.

The only rule was that it had to be attached to a wooden car — which of course left plenty of room for the imagination of participants like young Felix and Jupiter, who definitely went above and beyond.

“It has lights, so it can light up!” Felix enthused.

“And I paint right here, here, here, here, here, here and here,” Jupiter chimed in.

READ MORE: Two Kingston churches celebrate big anniversaries

Once the cars were complete, competitors went over to the Scouts Canada racetrack, where they had to battle it out against over 50 cars, in heats of three or four.

Felix and Jupiter naturally had high hopes for the race, with Felix predicting a win for their veggie vehicle.

Overall, the event was a hit with kids and adults alike — proving that zucchini just might be the fastest food around.