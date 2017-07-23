Father accused of sexually assaulting daughters set to appear in Evansburg court Monday

WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some.

An Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting his three daughters will make a court appearance in Evansburg, Alta. on Monday.

The 41-year-old man, who won’t be named to protect the alleged victims, is facing 23 sexual assault-related charges as well as 17 firearms-related counts.

Among them is a human trafficking charge. Police say he’s accused of selling one of his daughters for sex and recording it.

He’s accused of sexually abusing his daughters over a six-year period.

The man made a court appearance via CCTV in June, during which he thanked the judge as his next court date was being set.

It’s believed the mother, who lived at the home, was not aware of the alleged crimes and is considered to be a victim herself. There were also two sons who lived there. They are not listed as victims.

After his arrest, police found approximately 40 restricted handguns and rifles, including a machine gun, on his property in Evansburg.

Back in October 2016, a witness came forward, which launched the investigation. The accused was taken into custody in November of 2016.