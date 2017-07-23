Regina Police investigating three-vehicle accident on Victoria Ave.

Regina Police are investigating an early-morning three-vehicle accident that resulted in one car being flipped onto its side.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police investigation revealed a Honda driven by a woman had been traveling eastbound when she allegedly side-swiped another parked car.

The front passenger wheel rode up the driver’s rear tire of the parked car and caused the Honda to flip on its side.

The parked car was pushed forward into the rear of a parked moving truck.

The woman driving the Honda was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt during the accident. Charges are pending.