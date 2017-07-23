Canada
July 23, 2017 2:56 pm

Regina Police investigating three-vehicle accident on Victoria Ave.

By Video Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a three-vehicle accident left one car flipped onto its side.

Regina Police are investigating an early-morning three-vehicle accident that resulted in one car being flipped onto its side.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police investigation revealed a Honda driven by a woman had been traveling eastbound when she allegedly side-swiped another parked car.

The front passenger wheel rode up the driver’s rear tire of the parked car and caused the Honda to flip on its side.

The parked car was pushed forward into the rear of a parked moving truck.

The woman driving the Honda was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt during the accident.  Charges are pending.

 

Regina car accident
Regina Collision
Regina Police Service
Three vehicle accident
Victoria Avenue

