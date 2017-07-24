Commentary: We can learn a lot from other countries

We have just returned from a glorious vacation touring northern Italy.

We discovered the south a few years back with some friends who have family there.

That’s a great advantage before ever boarding the plane.

A guide on a food tour said to us, “Italy does some things incredibly well, and [others] not so well.”

Which, of course, you could say about any country.

Italy is an incredible example of diversity, skilfully melding its long history and culture with all the advantages of modern technology.

High-speed electric rail and LRT are interwoven around ancient ruins.

What they don’t have a handle on is graffiti — again, which you could say about a lot of places.

What makes graffiti stand out in Italy is that it makes you wonder how such a man-made atrocity could be allowed to mask the beauty of what a civilization worked so painstakingly to build.

As a young country, Canada can learn a lot from our elder global neighbours, no matter the issue.