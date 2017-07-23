Recipe: Spiced chicken with cardamom cherries

BC Tree Fruits grower Darcel Markgraf shows hosts Lynn Colliar and Shanel Pratap how to make spicy chicken with cardamom cherries.
Cooking time: 15 minutes prep, 25 minutes total time – serves 4)
Ingredients
6 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs
3 Garlic cloves, minced
2″ piece Fresh ginger, grated fine
2 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil
1 tsp. Fennel Seeds
1 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Whole Coriander
2 tsp. Curry powder (Sharwood or McCormick’s brand)
1/2 tsp. Black pepper
1/2 tsp. to taste Cayenne, hot red chili powder, or paprika
4 cups Fresh BC Tree Fruits Cherries, pitted and halved
12 Cardamom Pods
Juice Whole Lemon
2 Tbsp. White sugar or honey
1/4 cup Clarified butter (or vegetable oil)
1 large Sweet Onion
Directions
Step 1
Roughly crush fennel and coriander in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Add the remaining dry spices, oil, minced ginger and garlic. Marinate at least 2 hours or up to one day.
Step 2
Pit and slice cherries, toss with lemon juice, sugar and cardamom pods. Slice onions pole-to-pole in ½ inch pieces.
Step 3
Heat the clarified butter over high heat; fry onions for 1-2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, pushing onions aside so that they do not burn. Turn chicken after 2 minutes, cook 2 minutes more. Push onion and chicken to the side, and add cherries with all the juices. Heat for 1 minute, serve over rice, bulgur wheat, or with Naan bread.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
