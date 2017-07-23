Global BC recipes
July 23, 2017 2:25 pm

Recipe: Spiced chicken with cardamom cherries

By Staff Global News

Sat, Jul 22: Delicious cuisine and recipes cooked up on the Saturday Morning News. Cherry season is in full swing. Nutritionist and BC Tree Fruits grower Darcel Markgraf shows hosts Lynn Colliar and Shanel Pratap how to make spicy chicken with cardamom cherries. She also shows off a cherry cake and cherry cocktail.

BC Tree Fruits grower Darcel Markgraf shows hosts Lynn Colliar and Shanel Pratap how to make spicy chicken with cardamom cherries.

Cooking time: 15 minutes prep, 25 minutes total time – serves 4)

Ingredients

6 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 Garlic cloves, minced

2″ piece Fresh ginger, grated fine

2 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

1 tsp. Fennel Seeds

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Whole Coriander

2 tsp. Curry powder (Sharwood or McCormick’s brand)

1/2 tsp. Black pepper

1/2 tsp. to taste Cayenne, hot red chili powder, or paprika

4 cups Fresh BC Tree Fruits Cherries, pitted and halved

12 Cardamom Pods

Juice Whole Lemon

2 Tbsp. White sugar or honey

1/4 cup Clarified butter (or vegetable oil)

1 large Sweet Onion

Directions

Step 1

Roughly crush fennel and coriander in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder.  Add the remaining dry spices, oil, minced ginger and garlic.  Marinate at least 2 hours or up to one day.

Step 2

Pit and slice cherries, toss with lemon juice, sugar and cardamom pods. Slice onions pole-to-pole in ½ inch pieces.

Step 3

Heat the clarified butter over high heat; fry onions for 1-2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, pushing onions aside so that they do not burn. Turn chicken after 2 minutes, cook 2 minutes more. Push onion and chicken to the side, and add cherries with all the juices. Heat for 1 minute, serve over rice, bulgur wheat, or with Naan bread.

