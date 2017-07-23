Canada
July 23, 2017 2:45 pm

Regina Police investigate death on Howell Drive

Police were called after a body was found on Howell Drive in Regina.

Regina Police say a person has been found dead on Howell Drive.

Police and EMS went to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Howell Park in the 2700 block of Howell Drive for a call about a deceased person on the pathway.

Police and the forensic unit are currently on scene investigating.

There are no details being released at this time and police are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Police say there are no immediate safety concerns to the residents in the neighbourhood.

 

