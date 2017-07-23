Eskimos cornerback Garry Peters suspended for shoving official

When the Edmonton Eskimos host the BC Lions on Friday, it will likely be without cornerback Garry Peters in the lineup.

He’s been suspended for one game by the Canadian Football League for making physical contact with an official.

The incident in question happened on Thursday night, during the Esks’ 31-28 win in Hamilton over the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton quarterback Zach Collaros had just completed a seven-yard pass, when an official stepped between Peters and Tiger-Cats receiver Jalen Saunders. That’s when Peters shoved the official.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced the suspension Sunday, saying in a statement: “Making contact with an official is clearly beyond the acceptable standards of conduct in the CFL. Officials, who play such an important role in our game, must be treated with respect.”

A suspension is to be served immediately, unless it is appealed to arbitration by a player. No word yet on whether an appeal is planned.

The Eskimos take on the Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Eskimos take on the Lions on the Brick Field at Commonwealth at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.