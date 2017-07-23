Stabbing in East York leaves one man in serious condition

One man is in serious condition following a stabbing in East York.

The victim is in his 20’s and he is now listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

Toronto EMS say they were called to Patricia Drive in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues around midnight on Sunday to assist the man.

Toronto Police have not released any suspect information and are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.