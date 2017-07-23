Canada
July 23, 2017 9:34 am

Stabbing in East York leaves one man in serious condition

By Neil Kumar AM640

A man in his 20's has been stabbed in East York and is now in serious condition. The incident took place near Woodbine and Danforth Avenues around midnight Sunday.

Andrew Collins
A A

One man is in serious condition following a stabbing in East York.

The victim is in his 20’s and he is now listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

Toronto EMS say they were called to Patricia Drive in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues around midnight on Sunday to assist the man.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto Police have not released any suspect information and are now appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
am640
East York
GTA
man in his 20s
Stabbing
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News