Crane collapses in Chinese city of Ghangzhou, killing 7 and injuring 2
BEIJING – Authorities say seven people have been killed and two more injured when a crane leaned and collapsed on a construction site in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The crane collapsed late Saturday at the construction site for the southern headquarters of the state-owned China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., which builds infrastructure and provides urban development. The city’s Haizhu district says investigators are looking into how it happened.
The company could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Work safety is a major concern in China where safety regulations are often ignored.
The district says the two injured are in stable condition.
