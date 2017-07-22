Young boy falls from second-storey window of Airdrie home

Emergency crews were called to a home in Airdrie for reports of a four – or five-year-old boy falling from a window at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics said when they arrived, they found the child had suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries after falling from a second-storey window.

EMS rushed the boy to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: 2 children injured in separate falls from Calgary windows Wednesday

Officials have not confirmed what led to the incident or who called for help.