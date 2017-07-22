Suspect wanted for fighting Winnipeg Police officer arrested

WINNIPEG – A man who allegedly got into a fight with a Winnipeg Police officer… has been captured, after over a week of being on the lam.

This dates back to the morning of July 10th, when officers in the area of Redwood Avenue and Powers Street spotted a man known to police in a cab.

When they pulled the cab over, the man took off and tried to get into a nearby house. One of the officers chased him, but was splashed with hot coffee and pushed down a set of stairs.

The struggle continued, and a loaded gun fell out of a bag around the suspect’s neck, along with a set of handcuffs.

He also tried to pass off a purse containing $11,000 worth of drugs to a 25 year old woman, who was arrested. The drugs were fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

A warrant was issued for a 33 year old caucasian man, wanted on over a dozen charges.

He was arrested Friday night at 8:45pm when officers including the K9 Unit and Tactical Support Team got him in an apartment building in the 1700 block of Henderson Highway, not far from McIvor Avenue.

Dallas Tyler Friesen has been detained in custody.