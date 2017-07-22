London police arrest three people in high-risk vehicle stop

London police arrested three people Friday afternoon involved in a high-risk vehicle stop.

The arrests were in relation to a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police say the arrests took place in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street around 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Two adult males and a young person were taken into custody, and quantities of cocaine and ammunition were seized, according to the press release.

London police executed a search warrant at a residence, and found a loaded firearm in the process.

A 19-year-old male faces one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of judicial release.

Another 19-year-old male has been charged with one count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A third young person who falls under the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces a slew of charges including possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule 2 substance, storing a firearm carelessly, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing no authority, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, failing to comply with the Youth Criminal Justice Act Sentence, and failing to comply with conditions of judicial release.