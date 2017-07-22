Saint John the final destination for St. John River paddling brigade

The city of Saint John, N.B., was the final stop in a weeklong journey along the St. John River.

The St. John River Wolastoq Brigade covered hundreds of kilometres as part of Canada 150 celebrations. It ended with a trip through the Reversing Falls Rapids at slack tide.

“We have a couple of New Brunswick teams here, and one of them is in charge of successfully guiding us right through the falls, right at the right moment,” said Nova Scotia paddler Brian Smith.

The brigade successfully made its way through, en route to a warm welcome along the Saint John waterfront.

The entire event was labelled a grand success. “Our reception in the communities, the weather, everything has been just perfect,” said Beth McCann, co-chair of the event.

No doubt fatigued but with smiles on their faces, the participants who came from both Canada and the U.S. were appreciative with what they experienced over the last seven days.

“We learned an awful lot about this river and how important it is,” said Fredericton area paddler John Beal. “[We learned for] centuries, how important it has been to all different cultures and all different people, and how its led to the development of this whole area.”

Some of the paddlers have already committed to take part in another event next week on Prince Edward Island.