Fire damages Halifax apartment building

Officials are working to determine what sparked a fire at a Halifax apartment building on Saturday.

Crews were called to a three-storey building on Herring Cove Road around 3 p.m. The fire was located at one of the apartments on the top floor.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, once they arrived on scene.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

At this time, it is unclear how much damage the apartment building sustained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.