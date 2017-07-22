Funnel clouds spotted near Winnipeg Saturday

Environment Canada has confirmed multiple reports of funnel clouds in southern Manitoba Saturday.

Officials said none of the reported funnel clouds are expected to touch down, or last very long. Throughout the day, the clouds produced showers and thunderstorms in the Winnipeg area.

Global News viewer Brent Schreyer submitted photos, showing the funnel clouds just east of the Perimeter Highway around 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Pinawa and the Whiteshell.